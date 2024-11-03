Senegal: Assistant Secretary Phee’s Travel to Dakar Biennale

Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee will travel from November 2-8 to Dakar, Senegal, to participate in the Dakar Biennale, one of the largest arts festivals in Africa. Assistant Secretary Phee will be joined by the Director of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, Kevin Young, who is also a member of the President’s Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement. The United States is a Guest of Honor at the 2024 Dakar Biennale and will host a national pavilion featuring works by seven U.S. artists reflecting the theme “The Work of the Wake.” These works explore the deep cultural connections between the United States and Africa and showcase diverse and powerful expressions of identity, resilience, and cultural heritage. Assistant Secretary Phee and Director Young will highlight the importance of cultural exchanges and the longstanding partnership between the peoples of the United States and Senegal.

During her visit, Assistant Secretary Phee will also lead a commercial diplomacy delegation to introduce American companies to Senegal. In meetings with Senegalese government officials and private sector stakeholders, Assistant Secretary Phee will be joined by the Founder and CEO of Shea Yeleen, Rahama Wright, who is also the Co-Chair of the President’s Advisory Council on Doing Business in Africa, and by a delegation of distinguished U.S. companies. They will consult with Senegalese partners on how to expand U.S. investment and commercial ties.

