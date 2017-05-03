Michael Smith, a Luanda-based American music researcher names Yola Semedo, an award-winning female artist who fuses the semba and kizomba genres, “the Angolan Queen of Soul.” The complexities of the city’s music scene do not end with semba and its successors. Musical producer Precilia Mbemba observes that Angolan hip hop is an important component to Angolan culture, noting that the youth-led protests of 2011 would not have happened if it weren’t for Angolan hip hop music.

Mbemba adds that artist Ikonoclasta has played a leading role in today’s Angolan hip hop music scene. Luaty Beirao, whose stage name is Ikonoclasta, is a hip hop artist and activist who was part of the ‘Angola 15,’ a group of artists who were arrested for their opposition to the current political regime.