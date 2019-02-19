SBM Brings World Elite Mastercard To Mauritius

New premium card offering promises a host of exclusive benefits and privileges for SBM’s high net worth customers

SBM launched the World Elite Mastercard credit card, providing its high net worth cardholders with a range of priceless benefits and privileges that can be accessed at home and abroad. This is the first launch of World Elite Mastercard in Mauritius.

During the launch ceremony held at Le Chateau de Labourdonnais in Mapou on Friday 15th February, Mr. Kee Chong Li Kwong Wing, GOSK, Group Chairman of SBM, said: “We are committed to develop convenient, secure, innovative and tailor-made products for our affluent customers. We are moving in a fast growing world where technology is becoming more and more important and the demand for innovative and secure payment solutions is increasing. This new offering is another example of our engagement to diversify our products and services and meet our customers’ satisfaction.”

The new offering gives cardholders an unrivalled array of specially curated travel, lifestyle and insurance benefits. These include access to handpicked luxury experiences and shopping opportunities in cities around the world, discounted car rental and chauffeur services, complimentary nights at select hotels and resorts, as well as access to premium airline services.

“We are pleased to collaborate with SBM as the first bank to launch our most exclusive and premium offering in Mauritius,” said Mr. Charlton Goredema, Area Business Head for Emerging Markets and Indian Ocean Islands at Mastercard Southern Africa. “The SBM World Elite Mastercard credit card provides the convenience, flexibility, reliability and safety that every premium cardholder expects in the search for the finest that life has to offer, no matter where they are in the world.”

Cardholders also have the added convenience of a dedicated 24/7 concierge service to book travel or exclusive lifestyle experiences, plus unlimited access to over 900 airport lounges globally. A plug and play points’ exchange rewards programme also allows SBM’s customers to exchange their points for major loyalty currencies at airline and hotel programmes.

For additional peace of mind when travelling, the offering also includes several insurance benefits including travel medical insurance, vehicle collision damage waivers, and luggage and purchase protection.

The SBM World Elite card is powered by Mastercard’s contactless technology, providing cardholders with a fast, convenient and safe way to pay for goods and services simply by tapping their card against a contactless-enabled card reader. It also enjoys unparalleled acceptance at millions of Mastercard-branded merchant locations and ATMs in more than 210 countries and territories worldwide.

SBM World Elite cardholders can also access the Mastercard For You app to locate airline lounges and redeem hundreds of Buy 1 Get 1 offers for fine dining experiences, spas and other premium services across the Middle East and Africa.

“Affluent consumers are embracing a more digital lifestyle and they desire benefits that are convenient and simple to redeem. The app presents these offers in a user-friendly way, enabling cardholders to quickly discover and redeem services in the city they are visiting simply by using their smartphones,” says Goredema.

The SBM World Elite Mastercard is available in US Dollars, Euros and Mauritian Rupees. Non-SBM customers can also apply for the unique benefits and enjoy a credit limit starting from Rs 400,000.

Customers can apply for the SBM World Elite Mastercard at any SBM branch, by telephone (207 0111) or by email at sbm@sbmgroup.mu.

