How Saving Africa’s Wildlife Boosts Quality of Life

Olderkesi Conservancy lies in the southeast of Maasai-Mara National Reserve and borders Tanzania. The conservancy, which is part of the Serengeti-Mara Ecosystem, is widely known for its abundance of wildlife and great wildebeest migration. It is also home to the Maasai people – as is the rest of the ecosystem.

In addition, it is also host to three tourism facilities. However, only one is still functional: Cottar’s 1920s Camp. Compared to other group ranches in Mara, Olderkesi has not seen too much development in tourism. Currently 3,080 ha of the group ranch are managed for conservation under the ownership of Olderkesi Community Wildlife Trust. All members of the group ranch are also members and beneficiaries of the Trust. The conservation area is currently managed by Cottars Wildlife Trust (C.W.C.T).

It is Calvin Cottar, the director of Cottars 1920s Camp and Cottars Wildlife Trust, who I met to shed light on what they are doing to better the lives of the people of Olderkesi, and greater Mara in general.

It was early in our interview and Calvin received a phone-call; it was followed by a short, animated conversation in Swahili. “These guys are my best friends and my worst enemies”, he says afterwards. It turns out, he was on a call with one of the members of the Olderkesi Community Wildlife Trust. Here, they employ a rather unique way of conservation, as well as ensure that the community is fully satisfied – a very thin balance.

Unlike the rest of the conservancies in the Mara, CWCT land is not subdivided. It is actually used as a single block, and it pays a lease to the residents in order to use the land for tourism purposes. This promotes natural biodiversity so that it has a viable use to the thousands of local residents, offering them an alternative to the need of creating fenced farms.

The community members, in turn, make sure grazing and poaching are non-existent in the land; they do this by acting as their own gatekeepers. If a community member sneaks their heard into the conservancy, they are reported to the elders and fined. As a result, this money goes to the conservancy kitty, which is used for development and regular pay-outs. The same strategy is used to curb poaching. The rates at which CWCT pays out the landowners are competitive enough to enable them to lead a life without using the conservancy for grazing or farming. Calvin describes this as a universal basic income, but with biodiversity conservation attached to it as a condition.

Pastoral communities now detest being locked out of land. Completely keeping them and the herds out of the conservancy is a major source of conflict. To avoid this, CWCT plans to introduce high quality breeds for their stock. Additionally, they will be able to use various tracts of land for grazing areas in different times of the year, ensuring there is a cycle that encourages vegetation growth and reduces human-wildlife conflict.

There are also plans of a collaboration with ‘Mara Beef’ to create a market channel that will act as another line of income. The organization will cater to education on holistic grazing as well, steering the community away from their current method of grazing through goats.

In addition, CWCT invests in building schools and health centres. CWCT is investing in Solar micro-grid financing as well, ensuring that access to power is cheaper and readily available in the community.