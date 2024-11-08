SANPC CEO Godfrey Moagi Outlines Vision For South Africa’s Energy Future, Drawing Inspiration From Brazil’s Petrobras At Africa Energy Week 2024

At the opening of Africa Energy Week (AEW) 2024, Godfrey Moagi, CEO of the South African National Petroleum Company (SANPC), presented an inspiring vision for South Africa’s energy sector, drawing on insights from Brazil’s Petrobras. Addressing a high-profile stakeholder panel, Moagi highlighted the importance of local content development, strategic state policies, and technological innovation in building a sustainable and competitive energy landscape for South Africa.

The panel, moderated by NJ Ayuk, Chairperson of the African Energy Chamber, brought together crucial energy leaders, including:

Godfrey Moagi, CEO, SANPC Sylvia Maria Couto dos Anjos, Executive Director of Exploration and Production, Petrobras Claudio Fontes Nunes, Executive Director of Exploration and Production, Brazilian Institute of Oil & Gas Marcio Rocha Mello, Founder, Namibia Energy Corporation Katia Epalanga, Executive Administrator, Sonangol Maggy Shino, Petroleum Commissioner, Ministry of Energy and Mining of Namibia

The discussion centred around Petrobras’s model as a global energy leader, showcasing its success in leveraging strategic foresight, technological expertise, and local solid content policies to build a resilient oil and gas sector. The panel explored how Petrobras’s deepwater and offshore innovations have elevated Brazil into a leading oil-producing nation.

Godfrey Moagi emphasised SANPC’s ambition to establish South Africa as a critical player in Africa’s energy sector by prioritizing local content, fostering regional partnerships, and implementing state- supported strategies. Inspired by Petrobras’s achievements, Moagi reaffirmed SANPC’s commitment to making South Africa’s energy development economically transformative and socially inclusive.

“As we develop South Africa’s energy resources, we are guided by the principle that our oil and gas assets should benefit our people first and foremost,” Moagi stated. “Our goal is to create a thriving, self-sustaining energy sector that reflects South Africa’s unique needs, values, and ambitions.”

Referencing Petrobras’s accomplishments in Brazil’s pre-salt offshore fields, Moagi noted that SANPC aims to apply similar approaches in South Africa’s offshore frontier basins, particularly the Orange Basin, where early exploration has shown promising potential.

SANPC’s vision extends beyond national borders, with Moagi advocating for greater regional collaboration to bolster energy security across Southern Africa. During the panel, Maggy Shino, Namibia’s Petroleum Commissioner, and Katia Epalanga from Angola’s Sonangol joined Moagi in exploring opportunities for cross-border partnerships. The shared Orange Basin, spanning South Africa and Namibia, presents a unique opportunity for cooperative development that could benefit both nations.

“By working together, we can create a unified and resilient Southern African energy sector that contributes to our region’s economic and social prosperity,” Moagi stated. “SANPC is committed to engaging with our neighbours to foster a stable, secure, and sustainable energy landscape.”

Moagi also discussed potential partnerships with Petrobras, which has expressed interest in Africa’s emerging energy markets. Renowned for its offshore capabilities and innovative approach, Petrobras serves as a model for sustainable and socially responsible energy development. SANPC aims to cultivate relationships with established industry leaders like Petrobras, ensuring that partnerships are aligned with South African priorities, including transparency, ethical practices, and sustainable growth.

“South Africa is open to learning from the experiences of global energy leaders like Petrobras,” Moagi said. “But our focus remains firmly on creating an energy sector that serves South Africa’s people and strengthens our economy.”

To conclude its Africa Energy Week engagements, SANPC will host an exclusive networking breakfast session on Thursday, 7 November. Hon. Minister Gwede Mantashe, South Africa’s Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, will deliver the keynote address. This session will also feature SANPC CEO Mr Godfrey Moagi, who will outline SANPC’s strategic vision to drive operational efficiencies across the Group’s value chain.

During the breakfast, Mr Moagi will discuss SANPC’s value proposition and its strategic role within the energy sector, positioning SANPC as a critical catalyst for economic growth and job creation in South Africa. By enhancing operations and integrating seamlessly into the energy value chain, SANPC aims to reignite the South African economy and contribute to a sustainable, resilient future.