- The VENTANA DP 600 is Roche’s new, high-capacity slide scanner that creates high-resolution, digital images of stained tissue samples that help to diagnose cancer and determine a patient’s treatment.
- Cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020, or nearly one in six deaths. Many cancers can be cured if detected early and treated effectively.
- The Roche Digital Pathology solution helps empower the digital transformation of pathology and enable better, more personalised healthcare.
Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) has announced the CE launch of the next-generation VENTANA DP 600 slide scanner (CE-IVD marked). This high-capacity slide scanner produces excellent image quality of stained histology slides from patient tissue samples, while providing ease-of-use and workflow flexibility for the pathology lab1.
“The VENTANA DP 600 slide scanner is vital for the advancement of healthcare in Africa. This solution helps to ensure that each patient receives the most effective treatment plan possible, regardless of where they live,” said Alan Yates Ad-Interim General Manager of Roche Diagnostics. He added, “When combined with our innovative AI image analysis algorithms, the VENTANA DP 600 creates opportunities for better collaboration and remote diagnosis, which can be lifesaving in African countries with large rural populations. Innovative solutions such as this allow us to move closer to our vision of enabling health for every African.”
The VENTANA DP 600 slide scanner is an important addition to the Roche Digital Pathology portfolio, which provides innovative, high-quality digital solutions that automate tissue diagnostics and empower pathologists to provide faster and more comprehensive diagnostic results to healthcare providers and their patients2.
Digital Pathology refers to the digitalisation of the traditional pathology workflow starting from slide scanning to visualisation to analysis. Digital Pathology is transforming traditional histopathology by improving efficiency, depth of analysis, and opportunity for collaboration in pathology workflows.
For example, once the slide scanner captures and converts stained tissue on glass slides to digital images, these images can be managed, shared, and analysed by pathologists and can help determine a cancer patient’s treatment.
This new 240-slide scanner, which builds on the success of the 6-slide VENTANA DP 200 scanner, will help anatomic pathology laboratories accelerate the digitalisation of their pathology workflow. Both scanners feature the same innovative optics and dynamic focus technology for high-resolution, high-quality colour images that accurately reproduce the image quality that pathologists see under microscopes.