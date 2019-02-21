RnB Artist Tellaman Is Apple Music’s First Pan-African New Artist Spotlight

RnB artist Tellaman has been firing off hits in recent years and is well on his way to becoming a household name. Now he has been chosen by Apple Music as their first Pan-African New Artist Spotlight in February. This means that he will feature as the New Artist Spotlight not only in South Africa, but across the continent.

Born Thelumusa Samuel Owen in Durban KZN, Tellaman began experimenting from his early teens with a wide selection of beats and instruments. He is a self-taught musician and now a well-recognized singer, songwriter and producer. His skills have been sharpened through a variety of festival performances, but his enormous potential was confirmed with his hit single “Drinks And Music ft. Okmalumkoolkat” which featured on the “Soul Candi Sessions 15” album. He has also been nominated for various awards such as The Metro FM Music Awards and the SAMAs.

Raised in a musical family, Tellaman was exposed throughout his formative years to a variety of musical genres. This allowed him to develop his own special style which is predominantly RnB although he doesn’t limit himself to a specific genre. He prefers to keep stretching his talents and testing the boundaries by experimenting with many diverse rhythms. He embodies a unique sense of genuine cool and has so far been involved in collaborations with some of South Africa’s top artists including: DJ Speedsta, Da L.E.S, Shane Eagle, Zakwe and Kwesta.

Tellaman’s debut album out, “God Decides”, which features several powerful voices such as Shekhinah and Nasty C – not only showcases his own smooth tone but also his ability to be sincere about his feelings which make him resonate deeply with his audience. Drawing on inspiration from everything around him, his relationships, flaws, passions, hopes and views on life.

Tellaman is excited about being chosen as Apple Music’s first Pan-African New Artist Spotlight and says: “I’m grateful for the opportunity, love and support. I hope you’ll enjoy “God Decides” as much as I enjoyed making it.”

The Apple Music New Artist Spotlight is an artist development feature where a light is shone on a new South African artist each month, giving them four weeks of editorial support on Apple Music as a Hero artist, inclusion on key Apple Music playlists such as The A-List: South Africa, Best of the Week, Future Hits, Gqom Nation, Mzansi House and more.

Previous South African artists to have benefited from The Apple Music New Artist Spotlight include Sho Madjozi, Simmy, Dope Saint Jude, Darkie Fiction, A Year On Earth, Dutchkid, Emerger, Thandi Ntuli, The Big Hash, Diamond Thug, Sun-El Musician, Shekhinah, Shane Eagle, Elandre, Sketchy Bongo, Amanda Black, Babes Wodumo, Sipho The Gift, Johnny Cradle, Tholwana, Lucy Kruger, Moonga K, Josh Kempen and Alice Phoebe Lou.

