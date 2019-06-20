Rising Young Leader – Adan Abbey

Adan Abbey moved from America back to his ancestral homeland of Somaliland to establish an insurance company. He is the President of Horn of Africa Insurance, a much needed service to the country and employing young people who need jobs.

The world is now beginning to see Somaliland as an oasis of peace and stability in a challenging region. Businesses are thriving, international investors are increasingly coming and taking this market seriously, and we’re also seeing more diaspora moving back to start their own businesses. All of this points to positive trends for our business.

Adan was recently named one of Africa’s 30 Rising Young Leaders by the French African Foundation.