Rising Afro-soul singer SPHEMusic releases ‘Khuluma’ music video featuring Mondli Ngcobo

This month sees the release of the highly-anticipated music video of SPHEMusic’s hit Khuluma.
Written and produced by the talented Mondli Ngcobo, Khuluma has been topping radio charts around South Africa and peaked to #1 on the Gagasi fm GMS Afropop Top10.
“This is a dream come true!” says SPHEMusic (real name Siphelele Sokhela). I have so much love for everyone who has supported me since the release of the song. The vibe from radio stations has been great and I can’t wait to see how the Khuluma video resonates with the TV audience.”
Watch ‘Khuluma’ here:
The concept for the single came from the renowned producer Mondli, where he speaks of a woman’s true feelings whilst being pursued. Capturing how a woman feels when a man hesitates to declare his love, SpheMusic felt the need to tell this story that resonates with many South African women. Drawing from his seasoned sense of good music, the Inkanyezi hit-maker has formerly produced for some of South Africa’s top musicians, including Grammy award winner Black Coffee.
Born in a musical family, sister to DJ Sox of Durban’s Finest, Durban-bred SPHEMusic is no stranger to the music scene, having released the sensational debut single “Should I Go” in 2019 and featured on DJ Bongz’s hit song ‘As Long As You Love Me’. She has also collaborated with artists such as DJ Tira, DJ Sox, Big Nuz, Kalawa Jazmee and Phila Madlingozi.
“It’s been quite a journey – in fact a beautiful journey. One of the most complex yet beautiful things in the world is love, and with this song we wanted to capture a woman’s anticipation when a man hesitates to declare his love for her – essentially the beginning of a potential love story which might never be,” she says.
“Khuluma” is officially out and distributed worldwide on digital music platforms by Ditto Music Publishers.