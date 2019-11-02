RiseUp Summit Unveils 2019 Location At The American University In Cairo, New Cairo Campus

Taking place from 5-7 December Venturing Through the Journey of Growth

RiseUp Summit, the one-stop-shop for connecting startups in the MENA region with the most relevant resources worldwide, announced the launch of its 7th edition, taking place for the first time at The American University in Cairo, in the New Cairo campus, from December 5th – 7th, coinciding with its centennial celebration.

With the goal to attract around 10,000 attendees over three days, the AUC new campus will provide space for more startups to join the summit, accommodate a sizeable number of attendees, as well as introduce a number of new features to this year’s RiseUp Summit.

The new location will also allow RiseUp to lead a digital transformation that will help provide each summit attendee with a unique tailored experience.



This year’s theme was designed to build on past years’ summit content, focusing on the Journey of Growth. It combines elements of innovation, grounded experiences, and growth as well as draws the line between the past, present and the future. Through the summit, startups will be able to assess their current situation, and determine how they can progress steadily but confidently from their core to their vision, through strategy, execution, tips, and tricks.



“Having organized the summit for the past 7 years, we were able to identify the challenges faced by startups in the region which allowed us to develop a complete model that they can follow when venturing through the entrepreneurship ecosystem” explained AbdelHameed Sharara, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder at RiseUp.



He added “After dissecting growth, we found that there is no fixed manual on how to grow, it is a personal and unique journey for each entrepreneur. So what we can offer people is diverse and unlimited resources and opportunities, along with a roadmap that guides them through this journey. And being committed to our own growth strategy, we decided to move to the AUC New Cairo campus, allowing us to grow further in all aspects”.



On its 7th edition, The speaker line-up will also feature many international figures, including Brian Collins, Chief Creative Officer of COLLINS, Gerardo Mazzeo, Global Innovation Director at Nestlé, Karen Cheng, Head of Social at 9GAG and Marcel Muenster, Founder, and Director of the Gritti Fund. RiseUp summit will also feature Arabic content for the first time, where various speakers from the region will present their own journey of growth on stage in Arabic language.

Additionally, RiseUp summit is hosting 4 startups exhibitions for the different startup levels and industries including: Startups Station for early stage startups, HIPOs Station for post-seed startups, F&B Station and Creative Marketplace. Startups can also enjoy a wide array of offerings such as: Investors Office Hours, Talent matchmaking, Legal Clinic, Career Mentorship for students and UX/UI Clinics.



Since its inception in 2013, RiseUp Summit hosted over 25000 attendees, over 1250 speakers, and 800 investors, along with 762 exhibiting and pitching startups.



Tickets are now available on https://riseupsummit.com/

