REPORT: AfCFTA-A New Era for Global Business and Investment in Africa

Feature Story, WEF2023, World Economic Forum / January 31, 2023

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), established in 2018, will create the world’s largest free trade area, bringing transformative change and tremendous opportunity to African economies and business environments. Its adoption and implementation will accelerate intra-African trade and develop regional and local value chains, creating new business dynamics that offer investors access to a population of 1.7 billion people with combined business and consumer spending reaching $6.7 billion by 2030.

Global businesses have an important role to play in accelerating the implementation of the AfCFTA. This report outlines high-potential sectors, initiatives to support business and investment, operational tools to facilitate the AfCFTA, and illustrative examples from successful businesses in Africa to guide businesses in successfully entering and expanding in this area

