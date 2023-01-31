Leadership in Tech: Here are 4 pathways to getting more women to the top

By Sam Burman.

Partner, Heidrick & Struggles

Organizations can redress gender imbalances by focusing on internal talent development, considering hybrid roles, improving inclusivity and casting the net wider when recruiting.

Improved gender balance among C-level roles is better for businesses as it unlocks consumer spending and gives companies a competitive edge.

Gender balance within functional tech leadership remains an unfulfilled promise, heightening the challenges of chief technology officer (CTO) and chief information officer (CIO) succession planning for chief executive officers (CEOs) and chief human resource officers (CHROs). Depending on which data set you use, typical female representation within functional tech leadership sits in the 15-25% range. While it has been moving in the right direction, it has been slow and needs much improvement.

Considering that women effectively control roughly $31.8 trillion in annual consumer spending, and with that figure set to increase as more women enter the workforce globally, the need for balanced gender leadership is even more apparent.

As technology evolves, companies without a diverse tech leadership will lose ground to competitors, including their attractiveness as a destination for women in tech. So, what can forward-looking organizations do to find female talent for their CTO and CIO roles? My advice: think about functional tech executive hiring in a less conventional way.

Grow talent internally

Executive succession planning is fundamental to achieving gender balance, and CTO and CIO positions demand particular focus.

TrustRadius’s 2021 Women in Tech report found that women face additional barriers to promotion in tech, including the lack of clear career paths, coaching and mentors within their companies. You can start to change that in your organization by sponsoring female talent onto tech leadership pathways.

Building confidence in candidates is key as it can be lacking among women in tech roles, causing them to undervalue their skills and overlook themselves for promotion. Coaching can help develop self-belief from the start of their careers, setting them up for senior tech roles.

Diversity targets for the technical function are useful, but with a disparity of gender balance in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects, talent development needs to start before women reach the workplace. Sending women tech leaders into schools, universities and sponsoring schemes that promote tech careers to female students can encourage girls to pursue STEM careers and step onto the ladder towards CTO or CIO.

Once opened, aim to keep the pipeline flowing by fuelling the drivers of female talent retention, such as flexible scheduling, flatter management hierarchies, equal parental leave and creating a supportive structure to allow those who choose to have children to thrive.

Building a pipeline of female talent is a core strand of a succession planning strategy, which creates contingencies for different contexts and time horizons. Doing so includes long-term planning to develop multiple generations of diverse leadership pools, continuous mapping of external talent with leadership potential and succession planning for emergencies.

Overcoming stereotypes

TrustRadius reported that 39% of women in tech cited gender bias as a barrier to promotion; 26% were regularly outnumbered 5:1 by men in meetings. Such lack of representation can make it harder for candidates and hiring panels to envisage women in the CTO or CIO chair, reinforcing gender bias in company culture.

It also reduces the mentorship and sponsorship opportunities for up-and-coming female talent, obstructing their promotion path. Mentorship is important and sponsorship is critical. Appointing internal – and ideally external – sponsors adds significant value in developing female talent. There are also various “women in tech” industry groups worth joining – such as T200, which are global in scope and focus on C-suite level women in tech, as well as supporting the next generation of leaders.