Rapper J-Wats Releases Sizzling Single Dubbed ‘Control’

Today, Uganda’s sensational and multi-talented rapper Watsaba Jude alias J-Wats,premiered a brand new single dubbed Control, a cool hard beat tune with a rhythmic sweeping and a banger fused with a blend of styles to keep a cool vibe beseeching you to dance along.



The basic premise of “Control” is a submissive call to the one you truly care about and cherish, giving them full control of your life and love. The song is a tantalizing short story of the journey of how far a love has come and the rapper is giving the lady a full drive because he’s madly in love. He also promises to be there for eternity and affirms that his lover is better than them all. All he ever wants is love and affection



J-Wats is not new to making the musical headlines as he was at again early this year when he scooped the Song of The Year award at the 256 Hip-hop Awards. The prestigious awards that recognize the cream dela cream of HipHop in Uganda recognized the young rapper for his sensational song ‘Holla’ and he’s since gone ahead to produce the finest of beats for his fans and ultimate club bangers such as ‘Proud’, ‘All Night Long’ and ‘Omubiri’.



J-Wats is considered one of Uganda’s new-breed and fastest rising rapper and it doesn’t come as a shock that he continues to spin off more club bangers. The award-winning rapper has continued to mark his spot on Ugandan radio and in clubs around the country. J-Wats is confident & optimistic that his latest tune ‘Control’ will be an instant banger. The song is officially available on Tidal, Apple Music and Spotify

