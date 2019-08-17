Raplyf Dj, K-Zaka, Releases His Debut Single #Gakeitsi

Versatile Hip Hop DJ, producer and multitalented videographer K-Zaka (real name Onkabetse Hlongwane) has just released his latest self-produced single and music video “Ga Ke Itsi” which highlights violence and abuse against women.

Every day three women die at the hands of their intimate partner in South Africa. Celebrating women in August, women’s month, K-Zaka is calling out for men to come together and speak up about issues they face instead of taking it out on those they love. K-Zaka uses the song to comfort women who have suffered abuse at the hands of their loved ones.

K-Zaka has also decided to go back into studio to work on his debut project titled YMKI (You Must Know It), after being out the music-making game for almost four years. YMKI is set to hit the bar high in the music scene.

K-Zaka is an official DJ for RapLyf’s TLT and has previously taken over the decks as a resident DJ for Shiz Live and Craze World Live. He also previously worked at Mafisa FM, Tuks FM and Lavianto Lounge in Pretoria.

His video skills have seen him shooting content for Universal, Sony, Bas, Boity, Rich Homie Quan, Tamia and Rick Ross. His latest body of work includes Kid X’s Mama, which he shot and directed, as well as Kwesta’s Khethile Khethile music video, which is currently on over 2 million views.

Both the “Ga Ke Itsi” single and music video are now available on all digital platforms.

