Beverly Hills Ghanaian-IS Renowned Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Michael K. Obeng and his R.E.S.T.O.R.E (Restoring Emotional Stability Through Outstanding Reconstructive Efforts) team of volunteers in collaboration with LocAfrique, a leading leasing financial institution in Senegal will be providing free reconstructive surgery to 100 patients in Senegal.
This humanitarian mission is being planned attentively for the first week of December based on the current wave of COVID-19. Safety will be amplified and implemented on sites to ensure that all regulations are being met or exceeded.
This will be the 14th year in a row that the R.E.S.T.O.R.E team and Dr. Obeng have embarked on such a humanitarian mission. Other countries in the past have included Gabon, Guatemala, Laos, Mexico, Nigeria and Ghana, Dr. Obeng’s home country of birth.
The Management of Hôspital Principal of Dakar, Professor Abdou Razac Ndiaye and Dr. Lam are thrilled to be welcoming and hosting this year’s remarkable medical mission at their facilities where the reconstructive surgeries are planned to be performed.
This year’s team is comprised of twenty volunteers from five different countries and three different continents. The notable recurring volunteers include; Dr. Donald Obaseki from Nigeria, Dawn Sutherland, former Xerox Executive and Director of International Relations for R.E.S.T.O.R.E. Dr. Barry Freeman, Chief of Anaesthesia services at MiKO Plastic Surgery in Beverly Hills and Dr. Paa-Ekow Hoyte-Williams, Chief of Plastic Surgery at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi, Ghana, Dr. Mehmet Atila, Director at The Medical Inn in Düsseldorf, Germany as well as Dr. Bertin Dembele who hails from Mali, to name a few.
The medical mission to Senegal has been made possible by LocAfrique’s General Director, Khadim BA, who shares the same sentiments as Dr. Obeng that a healthy nation is a wealthy nation.
Article By : Phindile Nxumalo