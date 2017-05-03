The Fishermen by Chigozie Obioma

Publisher: Little, Brown and Company (April 14, 2015)

The Fishermen draws on an unforgettable childhood of four brothers living in Akure, a small town in Nigeria in the 1990’s. The story is told through the eyes of a 9 year old, Benjamin, the youngest of four brothers. When their father travels far for work, the boys skip school to go fishing at a forbidden river nearby. There they meet a dangerous local madman who convinces the oldest brother that he is fated to be killed by one of his siblings. The book is alluring and viscerally powerful combining local and cultural storytelling with universal relevance.

Obioma said the book was a tribute to his growing up with his siblings in Nigeria. “I wanted to build a portrait of Nigeria at a very seminal moment in its history (the annulled presidential elections of 1993), and by so doing deconstruct and illuminate the ideological potholes that still impede the nation’s progress even today”, said Obioma in an interview with Elena Lappin, November 2014.

Having this book as a debut, Obioma emerged as one of the most original new voices of modern African literature, with impeccable fearlessness and purpose. Obioma has been called “the heir to Chinua Achebe” in a New York Times book review and has won the NAACP Image Award for “Outstanding Literary Work as a Debut Author.”