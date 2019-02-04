Queenah is starting the year off with a bang with her bold new single “bow down”, a banger that is is about to make the music industry pay close attention to the female rapper.

Renowned for her lyricism and deliverance stemming from years in the underground hip hop circles. She is a master at evoking emotion through her inspirational lyrics on catchy beats.

Every rapper remembers their first encounter with hip hop. For Queenah, it was at the tender age of ten when she was introduced to the music of Da Brat And at age fourteen, she picked up a pen and started writing her own lyrics.

Since then hip hop has been the rappers first love, and the biggest reason that she can not run from her musical calling.