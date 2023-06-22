The global food industry faces growing demand for sustainable and safe high-quality products. To bridge the gap between food safety and sustainability, there is an urgent need for improved standards and increased action to prevent foodborne diseases and ensure that what people eat is safe.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over a million people get sick due to consumption of unsafe food each day, and as many as 340 children under the age of 5 die because of preventable foodborne diseases every day. This makes food safety a paramount concern for both consumers and food industry professionals.

The local context is no different. South Africa’s extreme poverty population of approximately 18.2 million is at risk due to foodborne illnesses emanating from poor hygiene, lack of clean water for washing food, and poor sanitation, raising the odds of diarrheal diseases. Beyond hygiene, food safety involves chemical and pesticide levels that can contribute to serious health conditions such as meningitis and cancer.

Discerning consumers are demanding transparency. They want to know a product’s origin, how it was processed and preserved, and whether its quality was maintained

“To meet the demands of discerning consumers, food industry professionals must demonstrate responsible practices, full product traceability, and compliance with stringent regulations to ensure quality preservation. However, this is a complex feat for a globalised supply chain,” says Joanne Barton, MD M&L Bureau Veritas Laboratories.

The use of pesticides to protect crops against insects, weeds, fungi, and other pests plays a significant role in food production. Although they help increase or protect yields, they must be thoroughly tested for possible health effects before authorisation for use.

As the world population increases, the agricultural sector intensifies and industrialises production to meet demands. This growth has created unprecedented opportunities and challenges, including potential food safety risks. Climate change is also predicted to impact food safety, where temperature changes modify food safety risks associated with food production, storage and distribution. It is, therefore, crucial to ensure that food safety standards are improved and enforced globally.

“Product contamination and recalls are on the rise, causing significant financial losses. Stricter regulations, supply chain disruptions, and increased consumer awareness are contributing to this trend. Therefore, testing, inspection, and certification processes should be strictly adhered to secure supply chains and ensuring the safety and quality of food production practices,” adds Barton.

Improving food safety and promoting sustainability will require the actions of food industry professionals and consumers alike. Together, we can work towards a future of safe, sustainable, and high-quality food for all.