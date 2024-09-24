President Museveni’s Son Exits Uganda’s Presidential Election

General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, son of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, has announced that he will not run in the 2026 presidential election. He instead endorsed his father, who has ruled for nearly four decades, for another term. In a series of posts on X, Kainerugaba stated that God had directed him to focus on leading the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) rather than pursuing political ambitions. Kainerugaba also used his posts to critize foreign media and internal critics, accusing them of undermining Uganda’s sovereignty. His supporters had previously mobilized for his potential candidacy, but his recent appointment as Chief of Defence Forces in March 2024 had fueled speculation that he would remain within military leadership. Analysts believe Museveni’s next term is secure, with family rivalries, including Kainerugaba’s tension with other relatives, potentially influencing Uganda’s future leadership.



SOURCE: EAST AFRICAN

