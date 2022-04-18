The April long weekend provides us with the perfect opportunity to go on an exciting road trip to explore our beautiful country before the chill of the winter month’s start setting in. For this road trip, there is no better guide than your trusty Petal Maps mobile app, which will help you discover wonderful destinations.
Even if you’ve never used the app before, it lets you easily input your favourite locations as you plan the weekend away with family and friends. You can also conveniently add shortcuts to all your destinations via desktop widgets on your mobile device, so you don’t have to search for the same spots every time you open Petal Maps.
Careful planning
If you’re an avid user of Trivago, then you’ll be excited to know that Petal Maps has content from the hotel and lodging app built in. You can check pricing, availability and other relevant information directly from Petal Maps when planning your itinerary. Whether you’re looking to spend the night in Pofadder, the portal to the Bushmanland or the Mother City, Petal Maps has you covered.
Let’s face it, a road trip of epic proportions can be daunting, especially if you need to keep track of all the routes you plan on taking. Don’t fear, Petal Maps has an optimised route planning feature where you can quickly add labels to all your trips. It even shows you the ideal routes to take to avoid traffic, potholes and any other bad road conditions that could put a dampener on your travels. With that in mind, Petal Maps also sends push messages about important information like traffic and road closures to ensure your wheels keep rolling.
On your travels, you might find yourself in a town where internet coverage isn’t the greatest, no need to worry, Petal Maps has enhanced features for a seamless offline navigation experience. Following its rollout across Africa, the app is now available for users with a limited, weak or non-existent internet signal, as you can download maps of cities you wish to discover in advance and enjoy access regardless of your connectivity.
Augmenting your reality
When you get to a destination, there’s a handy augmented reality walking navigation feature built into Petal Maps. This feature allows you to experience panoramic routes, get directions and spot interesting directional points just by holding your phone in front of you, science fiction meets science reality in the palm of your hand.
For something a bit more out of this world, Petal Maps enables you to browse the surface of the moon and check out the location information of all the famous probes throughout history. Sure, you might not be able to visit these yourself but it’s definitely good fun, especially when it comes to teaching the young ones about astronomy.
Download Petal Maps today and use it as your trusty companion to discover stunning new places in South Africa. Who knows, you might even locate where the Easter Bunny has hidden all those delectable chocolate eggs these April holidays!