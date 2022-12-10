Kenya has transformed itself from a leading tourist destination to an innovation hub resulting in an entrepreneurial tech revolution and earning the name “Silicon Savannah”. Eric Osiakwan hosted leading photographer, Lou Jones in Kenya to capture incredible images that depict this transition as part of the panAFRICAproject. The project’s mission is to create a contemporary, visual portrait of modern Africa one country at a time.

Kenya leads the KINGS (Kenya, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa) of Africa’s digital economy. Africa’s emerging digital economy is changing the continent’s narrative. This photography focuses on the key sectors of Silicon Savannah’s digital economy in partnership with www.tripesa.co.