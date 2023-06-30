Pemba Airport Redevelopment is Set to Boost Tourism as Zanzibar Attracts Foreign Investment

The projects are funded by Citibank London and Deutsche Bank London, with government guarantees provided by the British government through the United Kingdom Export Finance (UKEF) Export Credit Agency. In September 2022 and January 2023, the government of Zanzibar authorized and signed the business contracts with the contractors. The 48 km Tunguu-Makudunchi Road in Unguja South Region, the 12 km Kisauni-Fumba Road in West Urban Region, and the 43.5 km Mkoani-Chake Chake Pemba Road are all included in the massive Zanzibar road project. Although more than 110,000 people visit the island each year, Pemba Airport now only serves 45,000 passengers yearly. When it is finished, it will be able to handle 750,000 passengers annually. Pemba Airport, which was first constructed in 1962, has a 500-meter runway and a 15-meter width, making it only suitable for light aircraft. However, the new redesign will enable direct international flights to land on the island.

SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER