BMW to Build Plug-in Hybrids in South Africa

The German car manufacturer has announced that, as of next year, its X3 models will be exported from South Africa to countries all over the world. They will be produced in the company’s Rosslyn plant with an investment of $225m; said Milan Nedeljkovic, chairman of the management board of BMW South Africa, in a statement. From there the “plug-in hybrid” would be exported “all over the world,” he said. Unlike the petrol-powered X3 currently being made at the plant, it will be destined solely for the export market and not sold in South Africa. There is a growing appetite for electric vehicles in many of the biggest markets to which South Africa exports these cars. Roughly half the country’s exports go to Europe, which has an aggressive 2035 deadline for a total ban on selling new petrol and diesel cars. South Africa is a manufacturing hub for several international manufacturers including Toyota and Ford.

SOURCE:MY BROADBAND