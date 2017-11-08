Opportunity for Investment in Kenya’s Hospitality Sector

Kenya’s focus is slowly shifting to target the corporate travel market in order to match international guest expectations. According to statistics from Jumia Travel, a major hospitality brand, Kenya’s hospitality industry contributes an average of 10% to the country’s GDP, which is higher than the continent’s average of 8.1%. It’s worth mentioning that the travel and hospitality sector in Kenya is the country’s second foreign exchange earner after agriculture.

For the second time, Kenya was recognized worldwide as the World’s Leading Safari Destination at the World Travel Awards in 2015. This recognition, alongside other exciting industry developments, has been attributed to the increase in conference tourism. In 2016, Nairobi overtook Johannesburg to be crowned the leading Meetings and Conference City in Africa. In 2015, conference tourism rose from 12% to 15.6%. Because of the steep competition, hotels have put in a lot of effort to ensure the needs of both business and leisure travellers are well catered to. In addition, many local and international restaurants continue to be opened in Nairobi and other major cities throughout Kenya. The country has also hosted major hospitality conferences, which have played a major role in boosting Kenya’s hospitality standards.

In 2015, the Kenya’s hospitality industry employed 9.3% of the country’s total working population; this trend went up by 1.1% in 2016, with about 1.5 million people employed in the industry. If current trends are anything to go by, it is expected that the sector’s contribution to the country’s employment market will have gone up by 2.9% in 2026. Kenya has continued to attract global investors who are setting up international standard hotels. As a result of these popular and established hospitality brands being set up in Kenya, there has been an increase in the sector’s confidence.

Nairobi is the region’s leading business and investment hub, and for this reason, there are a number of international hotel chains that have set up across the city. Some of the top global hospitality brands operating in Nairobi include Villa Rosa Kempinski, Radisson Blu, Royal Tulip, Best Western, Swiss International, Golden Tulip, and Hilton Garden Inn among many others. With these new developments, Nairobi and Kenya are now prominent features on the global hospitality map. The hotel chains that opened in 2016 alone have further increased the bed capacity by over 2,000.

Presently, many luxurious hotels are still under development. It is expected that from 2017 to 2019, more hotels will have opened their facilities to the public. A key development that is ongoing is the 45-floor Hilton Garden Inn in Nairobi’s prestigious Upper Hill area. It is designed to be part of Pinnacle Tower, a 70-floor mixed-use development that is set to be Africa’s tallest tower. At 900 feet, the tower will have Africa’s highest viewing deck. “We are targeting the middle and high-end luxury hospitality market. Nairobi is becoming a regional hub, and the expatriates coming to work here require these residences for short stay”. The building will also have a helipad that will be at over 800 feet; again, making it the highest on the continent. “We thought it was wise to put the helipad here so that people can fly directly to the hotel and beat Nairobi’s hectic traffic”, said Abdinasir Ali Hassan, the Chairman of Hass Group – the firm tasked with building the hotel tower.