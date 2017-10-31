Opportunity for Investment in Ghana’s Hospitality Industry

Transportation

To link the destinations and the hotels, guesthouses or other forms of lodging in the country, some form of transportation is needed.

Even though the country’s Ministry of Transport oversees the infrastructure for the different modes of transportation — air, inland water, maritime, rail and road — in the country, movement within the country is still mainly by road. According to the World Bank, Ghana spends an average of 1.5 per cent of GDP on road infrastructure, one of the highest in West Africa. Road networks in Accra and other major cities are getting better, as new ones are constructed and old ones rehabilitated. In the National Tourism Development Plan (2013-2017) document, it was pointed out that there are strategic plans in place, under the remit of the Ministry of Roads and Highways, for a series of new road corridors that will allow improved access along the major East-West and North-South routes. For funding, construction and programming purposes, the corridors are divided into sections.

“The majority of the sections are funded, divided between several different agencies, including the Ghana Government, Chinese Government, Brazilian Government, European Union, World Bank, African Development Bank (AfDB), and the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (ABDEA). Delivery of different parts of the network is taking place in a piecemeal manner, but all corridors are currently planned to be completed within a 10-year timeframe,” the document shows.

The road transportation services itself are provided largely by private sector operators and other state-owned companies.

There are tro-tros (mini buses), taxis, and larger buses for inter-region commuting, but the ratio of commuters to available vehicles still leaves a large opportunity for investment in the sector. A check around the country also reveals that there are fewer car rental services than in many other countries with similar potentials. All these are avenues that may still be explored by investors.

“General transportation in Ghana is currently in a developmental phase, but when transportation infrastructure is improved, the tourism industry will become even more attractive and this automatically has a bearing on hospitality,” says Bennett Otto, Public Relations & Marketing Manager, Jumia Travel Ghana.

“International tourists should enjoy a seamless transportation experience which can compete with whatever system they are used to in their home countries. Every tour is much more enjoyable when you can move from one attraction to the other without much hassle. How about putting some money in ‘tourist taxis’.”

For the big money investors, Ghana’s railway transportation business would be a very lucrative one. Through private/public sector partnership agreements, investment in light rail systems deliberately constructed to serve communities in different parts of the country hosting tourist sites is sure to be easily profitable.

Another beautiful thing about growing investment in the transportation sector is that it will drive positive change in the hospitality industry and other support industries such as insurance, maintenance, and so on.