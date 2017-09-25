Opportunity for Investment in Ethiopia’s Hospitality Sector

With a population of over 100 million people, Ethiopia is Africa’s second most populous nation. Just like many other countries on the continent, Ethiopia has gone through various economic and social challenges. Ethiopia is one of the countries in Africa that has begun to realize the full value of its economic potential.

In the recent years, Ethiopia’s GDP has been experiencing a positive growth. Known to primarily depend on agriculture as the country’s main economic mainstay, Ethiopia is now focusing more on hospitality in a bid to reduce over-reliance on agriculture. Seeing as hospitality is also the new economic frontier, there are hopes that it will steer the country’s economy in a positive direction.

The Ethiopian economy has continued to realize great potential thanks to the growth of its hospitality industry. The increased number of tourist arrivals currently being witnessed is a result of strategic marketing efforts by industry players and government-led policies to ensure the country’s tourism potential is fully realized.

While opening a hospitality expo in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia’s President, Dr. Mulatu Teshome reiterated the need to continuously improve the tourism and hospitality sector, for it is a key economic pillar for the country. “For this reason, our government has given due attention to the development of the sector. To exploit its amazing tourism potential, Ethiopia has committed to provide support to the private sector for the development of tourism and hospitality service”.

According to the President, Ethiopia is an extremely privileged country- given it is the seat of AU, UNECA, and other global organizations. Dr. Teshome also emphasized the need to make sure that more investors are being lured into the country to provide world class hotels and hospitality services.

Did you know Addis Ababa, following New York and Geneva, hosts the third-largest diplomatic community in the world? The presence of many international organizations such as African Union, UN affiliated organizations, and other global organizations have played a key role in developing the country’s hospitality industry.