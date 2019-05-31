One Month To Go Until The 2nd Edition Africa Healthcare Extension Summit

Africa Vision 2030, General Country Health Policies, Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in the Sustainable Development Goals and Innovations & Changes in Cancer Therapy are just some of the key issues to be addressed at the AHES 2019.

The 2nd Edition Africa Healthcare Extension Summit (AHES) is going to take place on 26 – 27 June 2019 at The Panari Hotel, Nairobi, Kenya. Under the patronage and supervision of Ministries of Health Zambia, Malawi, Lesotho and Zimbabwe, the two-day summit aims to revolutionize the Africa’s healthcare sector.



AHES 2019 is being supported by Africa Healthcare Federation, East Africa Healthcare Federation, Kenya Healthcare Federation, Federation of African Medical Student’s Association, Africa Mental Health Foundation Kenya, Kenya Medical Association and Midlands State University. The event also garnered support from Varian, the Medical Device Industry Partner.



More than 30 speakers with a range of expertise and perspectives have been lined up to take part including Ministers of Health from across the Africa such as Hon. Minister Chitalu Chilufya (Zambia), Nkaku Kabi (Lesotho), Dr. Dan Namarika (Zimbabwe), Simon Berry (Co-Founder and CEO, ColaLife) who will talk about the Role of Innovation in augmenting Healthcare.

“I will be highlighting the key success factors in our journey from an innovative idea to a self-sustaining development that has transformed access to diarrhea treatment in Zambia. This will include our partnership with the Zambia Ministry of Health and the way we worked with Community Health Workers. I will be there for the whole conference and look forward to engaging with fellow delegates”, Simon Berry from ColaLife said.

To register at the summit, visit www.ahesummit.com/register or email info@ahesummit.com

