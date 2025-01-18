On-site Access to Amazon’s Marketplace for Capetonian Entrepreneurs

Amazon has launched its Seller Success Centre in Cape Town, aiming to empower South African businesses to thrive in the digital economy. This walk-in hub provides local entrepreneurs with tools, hands-on support, and resources to access Amazon’s marketplace. Sellers can register on-site, receive expert guidance on account management, and participate in monthly networking and learning sessions. Addressing challenges like limited digital adoption in South Africa’s SSME sector, the Centre promotes technology access and business growth. Amazon will also host its first Seller Summit in 2025, further enabling small businesses to scale locally and globally, fostering economic prosperity and innovation.

Source: BusinessTech