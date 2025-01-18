Skip to content

On-site Access to Amazon’s Marketplace for Capetonian Entrepreneurs

Amazon has launched its Seller Success Centre in Cape Town, aiming to empower South African businesses to thrive in the digital economy. This walk-in hub provides local entrepreneurs with tools, hands-on support, and resources to access Amazon’s marketplace. Sellers can register on-site, receive expert guidance on account management, and participate in monthly networking and learning sessions. Addressing challenges like limited digital adoption in South Africa’s SSME sector, the Centre promotes technology access and business growth. Amazon will also host its first Seller Summit in 2025, further enabling small businesses to scale locally and globally, fostering economic prosperity and innovation.

Source: BusinessTech

Subscribe

Stay informed and ahead of the game with our curated collection of the top 10 stories from Africa each day, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. On Fridays, gear up for the business world as we bring you the 10 most relevant and game-changing business stories. And on Sundays, prepare to be whisked away on a delightful journey through Africa’s vibrant lifestyle and travel scenes.