Omoni Oboli Dishes On Strategies Leading To Her Nollywood Domination

If you are a Nollywood fan, there is no doubt that you are probably very

familiar with Omoni Oboli’s work.

Omoni Oboli is a multilingual, award-winning actor, scriptwriter,

director, producer and author. She is regarded as one of the most talented

and sought after actors in the Nigerian film industry.

Omoni began her acting career in 1996 and has played lead roles in

mainstream films such as The Figurine, Anchor Baby, Being Mrs Elliot and

Fifty. She has starred in over 150 movies.

On Episode 14 of Binging with GameChangers, Omoni chats with show host,

Seyi Banigbe, about her career trajectory.

She has distinguished herself as a Film Producer and Director with

blockbuster movies such as “Being Mrs Elliott’, ‘The First Lady’ and

‘Wives on Strike’. Omoni was nominated for the Best Actress in a Leading

Role Award at the 2011 Africa Movie Academy Awards. In 2014, she won the

Big Screen Actress of the Year award, at the 2014 ELOY Awards, for her

role in ‘Being Mrs Elliott.’ In 2015, Omoni was awarded the Sun Nollywood

personality of the year.

The corporate gamechanger on this episode is Seun Suleiman.

Seun studied Mechanical Engineering at the University of Ilorin. He is the

Vice-President (Service & Digital) at Siemens Nigeria and has worked for

over 12 years in the power, oil & gas sectors in both the United Kingdom

and Nigeria respectively.

His role with ABB Oil & Gas in the UK, led to him become the Oil & Gas

Manager for ABB Nigeria. His experience across multinational firms like

Schneider Electric, ABB and Siemens has made him a force in Nigeria’s

power sector.

Seun holds an MBA and is a member of the Institute of Measurement and

Control UK.