Omoni Oboli Dishes On Strategies Leading To Her Nollywood Domination

If you are a Nollywood fan, there is no doubt that you are probably very
familiar with Omoni Oboli’s work.
Omoni Oboli is a multilingual, award-winning actor, scriptwriter,
director, producer and author. She is regarded as one of the most talented
and sought after actors in the Nigerian film industry.
Omoni began her acting career in 1996 and has played lead roles in
mainstream films such as The Figurine, Anchor Baby, Being Mrs Elliot and
Fifty. She has starred in over 150 movies.
On Episode 14 of Binging with GameChangers, Omoni chats with show host,
Seyi Banigbe, about her career trajectory.
She has distinguished herself as a Film Producer and Director with
blockbuster movies such as “Being Mrs Elliott’, ‘The First Lady’ and
‘Wives on Strike’. Omoni was nominated for the Best Actress in a Leading
Role Award at the 2011 Africa Movie Academy Awards. In 2014, she won the
Big Screen Actress of the Year award, at the 2014 ELOY Awards, for her
role in ‘Being Mrs Elliott.’ In 2015, Omoni was awarded the Sun Nollywood
personality of the year.
The corporate gamechanger on this episode is Seun Suleiman.
Seun studied Mechanical Engineering at the University of Ilorin. He is the
Vice-President (Service & Digital) at Siemens Nigeria and has worked for
over 12 years in the power, oil & gas sectors in both the United Kingdom
and Nigeria respectively.
His role with ABB Oil & Gas in the UK, led to him become the Oil & Gas
Manager for ABB Nigeria. His experience across multinational firms like
Schneider Electric, ABB and Siemens has made him a force in Nigeria’s
power sector.
Seun holds an MBA and is a member of the Institute of Measurement and
Control UK.