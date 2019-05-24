Old Mutual Partners With Some Of SA’s Top Musicians To Launch AMPD Studios

Last night, Africa’s leading financial services company, Old Mutual, announced the launch of their new and exciting music hub in Johannesburg’s vibey Newtown. Introducing AMPD Studios – a space created for upcoming musicians to help elevate their careers through music and financial education. Headlined by South Africa’s most influential musicians, Letta Mbulu and Thandiswa Mazwai, the launch boasted a vibrant attendance with the likes of Sjava, Amanda Black, DJ Sphectacula, Tresor, Holly Rey and Manu Worldstar to mention a few who celebrated this moment.



With this, Old Mutual also announced their impactful partnership with industry experts and musicians such as Khuli Chana, Letta Mbulu, Thandiswa Mazwai and Brian O Shea, who will get involved in shaping the careers of future musicians through the AMPD Icons and AMPD Masterclasses platforms. “Music is a key component of our young consumers’ lives,” says Old Mutual’s Head of Brand, Thobile Tshabalala. “They are either actively involved in the industry, aspire to be involved, look up to their music idols or simply love and consume music. The launch of AMPD Studios and our partnership with South African musicians brings us closer to the heartbeat of the music community. It will allow us to play a vital role in enabling, amplifying and empowering Africa’s awesome young talent.”



Thandiswa-Mazwai-and-Letta-Mbulu-after-the-AMPD-Icons-conversation

AMPD Studios have been designed and created specifically to inspire, motivate and mentor the youth and tech-smart market. The venue will consist of two ultra-modern recording studios where the team of experts and musicians will guide and mentor young aspiring artists and help boost their professional careers. “AMPD Studios will be much more than just a music recording studio”, Thobile explains. “It will be a place for a whole range of life-changing engagement opportunities, a platform for talent, a launchpad for the music stars of tomorrow and a venue for learning, growing and building financial prosperity”.



Khuli Chana says these are exciting times to be an aspiring musician in Africa. “When I started in the industry, we didn’t have these types of opportunities to learn about navigating our careers and finances, and I am glad I can help bring out the greatness of the next generation of money savvy stars in partnership with Old Mutual.”



Key to the success of AMPD Studios is the AMPD Icons and AMPD Masterclasses platforms that will be held at the venue throughout the year. AMPD Icons is a conversation platform that will have artists sharing powerful insights and honest conversations about their experiences in the entertainment industry. The series will be broadcast live once a month on Afternoon Express, Metro FM and Old Mutual’s digital platforms. AMPD Masterclasses will see experts unearth their skills to inspire and motivate the up-and-coming musicians and teach them about what it takes to make it in the music industry.



The culture hub will be officially opened on 1 June 2019, with a state-of-the-art recording studio which will be ready for use on 25 June 2019.



