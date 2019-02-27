Nokia And Dawiyat Integrated Collaborate On Multiple Initiatives To Develop Industry 4.0 Ecosystem In Saudi Arabia

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Nokia and Dawiyat Integrated Telecommunications and Information Technology Company, part of Saudi Electricity Corporation (SEC), will collaborate on multiple projects to develop the ecosystem for Industry 4.0 in the country. Nokia’s path-breaking solutions and Dawiyat Integrated’s vision will together help in building infrastructure for the next generation of services.

Industry 4.0 technologies such as Internet of Things, robotics, augmented intelligence and automation support digital transformation, which enables significant gains in productivity, efficiency, safety and sustainability.

Under the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Nokia and Dawiyat Integrated will work together on multiple initiatives:

10 million smart meters to serve the citizens and businesses all over the Kingdom in accordance with the NTP 2020. Nokia’s solutions and expertise will help Dawiyat Integrated to better manage the infrastructure and use analytics for an improved customer experience.

Nokia and Dawiyat Integrated will jointly explore working to deploy Industry 4.0 infrastructure and smart industrial solutions to enable companies to benefit from increased productivity and efficiency with integrated infrastructure and services.

Nokia will also be one of the technology partners for deployment of a Gigabit Passive Optical Networking (GPON) and IP Multi Protocol Label Switching (IP/MPLS) communications infrastructure for Dawiyat Integrated FTTH infrastructure.

In addition, Nokia and Dawiyat will collaborate to develop solutions to help the mining industry use digital solutions to adapt to fluctuations in demand, better control operational expenditures and enhance safety.

Dr. Ahmed Sindi, CEO of Dawiyat Integrated, said: “Being the Kingdom’s neutral wholesale infrastructure service provider, we are thrilled to collaborate with Nokia to bring the Industry 4.0 infrastructure to the country to drive growth across the Kingdom. Nokia’s solutions will enable us to improve the resiliency, efficiency and scalability of our network and its expertise will enable us to realize the Saudi Vision 2030 to use digital infrastructure for safer and sustainable growth.”

Kamal Ballout, head of the TEPS MEA and Global Energy Segment, Nokia, said: “We are honored and excited to partner with Dawiyat Integrated on these key initiatives to develop the ecosystem for Industry 4.0. Powered by Nokia’s solutions, automation enables businesses to cost-effectively boost production and overall efficiency, which in turn leads to an increase in revenue. A Dawiyat Integrated network that combines a highly reliable and scalable IP/MPLS core with pervasive GPON broadband connectivity will support a faster implementation of smart grid while providing a foundation for further innovation.”