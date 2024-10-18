Nigerian Startup Boosts Country’s Lithium Ambition

Nigeria’s push to build a value-added supply chain for critical minerals, especially lithium, is getting support from e-marketplace startup Sabi. The Lagos-based company has secured deals with Italy’s Snowball Holdings and US-based Transition Resources to supply and support their lithium processing plants, which will be constructed in Nigeria within the next year. These plants are expected to process up to 1,000 tons of lithium daily, primarily for export to the US. Sabi’s in-house software, TRACE, will manage logistics and ensure compliance with ethical sourcing standards. The move aligns with Nigeria’s broader strategy to add value to its mineral exports, doubling their worth and attracting foreign investment. With increasing global demand for lithium, particularly for clean energy technologies, this initiative is part of a wider effort across Africa to shift from raw material supply to processing.



SOURCE: SEMAFOR

