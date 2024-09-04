Nigerian Authorities Charge Protesters with Treason

Ten Nigerian protesters have been charged with treason at the federal high court in Abuja following last month’s nationwide demonstrations against severe economic conditions. The protests, which began on August 1, escalated into violence in several areas. Protesters clashed with security forces, leading to the death of at least seven people, though rights groups report up to 23 fatalities. The protests also led to the arrests of almost 700 people. The ten individuals charged are accused of collaborating with a British citizen to destabilize Nigeria by allegedly calling for the military to oust President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. They also face charges of destroying public property and injuring police officers. Despite their plea for bail after being detained for a month, the court denied their release. Meanwhile, Amnesty International has condemned the trial as a sham. The organization also called for an investigation into the deaths during the protests.



SOURCE: BBC

Share it!