Nigerian Authorities Arrest Labour Federation Leader

Nigeria’s largest labor union, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has reported that its president, Joe Ajero, was arrested by the Department of State Security (DSS) on Monday. Ajero was arrested at Abuja’s Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport as he attempted to board a flight to the UK. His arrest follows his recent criticism of the government’s decision to raise gasoline prices by 39% and his threats to lead a strike if the price hike wasn’t reversed. High fuel prices were one of the reasons for last month’s cost of living protests. The United Action Front of Civil Society condemned the arrest, comparing it to tactics used by Nazi Germany’s Gestapo. It further accused the DSS of using unnecessary force instead of following standard procedures for high-profile individuals like the NLC President.



SOURCE: REUTERS

