Nigeria to Expand Internet Access with LEO Satellite Partnership

The Nigerian Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT) is partnering with France-based Eutelsat to deploy Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite services in Nigeria, aiming to bridge the country’s digital divide. LEO satellites operate at altitudes of 500 to 2,000 kilometers, unlike traditional geostationary, which operate at greater altitudes, typically 35,786 kilometers from Earth. Consequently, LEO satellites offer high-speed, low-latency internet, making them ideal for providing internet services to underserved communities, government operations, and businesses. NIGCOMSAT’s Managing Director, Jane Egerton-Idehen, emphasized the partnership as a pivotal step in advancing Nigeria’s digital transformation and strengthening ties with France in satellite technology. The collaboration will leverage Eutelsat’s LEO satellite network, further positioning NIGCOMSAT as a leader in satellite communications. This development aligns with Nigeria’s National Broadband Plan 2020–2025, which targets increasing broadband penetration to 70%.

Source: Nairametrics