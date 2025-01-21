Nigeria Seeks Global Investments to Drive Mining Sector Growth

Abuja is prioritizing global mining partnerships to bolster Nigeria’s economy, according to Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, Minister of State for Finance. Uzoka-Anite unveiled Nigeria’s plans in her speech at the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh. She highlighted Nigeria’s untapped resource wealth and invited global investors to participate in its drive to position itself as a leader in the global minerals and energy industry through innovative and sustainable ventures. Uzoka-Anite reiterated President Bola Tinubu’s determination to drive growth in the mining and energy sectors and diversify the economy. As of October 2024, the Nigeria Mining Cadastre Office generated over $4.8 million in revenue. However, it faces funding constraints. Recently, the country’s Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, criticized the 2025 mining budget as inadequate for stimulating exploration and investment.

Source: Nairametrics