Nigeria Begins Exporting to Kenya Under Key African Trade Agreement

Nigeria has successfully shipped its first export to Kenya under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), marking a significant milestone in Africa’s ambitious trade integration effort. The shipment, comprising synthetic filaments from Lucky Fibres Limited (Lush), was coordinated by Nigeria’s AfCFTA Coordination Office in line with an African Union directive. According to Olusegun Olutayo, a Senior Trade Expert at the Nigeria AfCFTA Office, the initiative is a testament to Africa’s strategic focus on enhancing market access amid global economic tensions. The Nigerian office praised Kenya’s seamless collaboration, crediting the AfCFTA Secretariat and Kenya Revenue Authority for their roles in the initiative’s success. AfCFTA, involving 54 nations, aims to create the world’s largest free trade area by reducing tariffs, promoting industrialization, and fostering economic growth for Africa’s 1.3 billion people.

Source: Business Insider Africa