Nigeria and China Bolster Bilateral Relations with Key Agreements

Abuja and Beijing have pledged to deepen their strategic partnership, focusing on clean energy, defense, finance, and regional security. Both countries announced this development during the recent visit of China’s Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, to the West African country. This visit builds on recent high-level engagements between the two countries, including President Bola Tinubu’s September visit to China, which elevated bilateral ties to a “comprehensive strategic partnership.” Alongside his Nigerian counterpart, Yusuf Tuggar, Yi reaffirmed China’s support for Nigeria’s issuance of Panda bonds to finance infrastructure and announced that Beijing is studying the possibility of expanding a currency swap agreement with Abuja. Yi also emphasized China’s commitment to supporting Nigeria in addressing regional security challenges by voting for Africa’s interest at the United Nations Security Council. Yi’s visit, part of a wider four-nation tour of the continent, is part of China’s broader initiative to strengthen its influence across Africa.

Source: Reuters

