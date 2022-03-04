- Analysis of 750 million stories published between 2017 and 2021
- 70% of coverage about business in Africa references foreign powers including China, the USA, Russia, France, and the UK
- Corruption referenced in nearly 10% of stories on business in Africa
- <1% of the coverage on business and Africa referenced the AfCFTA
- Women represented only 29% of the protagonists in stories on the subject and 12% of the experts or sources used
Africa No Filter and AKAS, the international audience strategy consultancy, have today released a new report, The Business in Africa Narrative Report, highlighting the existence of a number of problematic narratives on business in Africa, following a comprehensive analysis of international and African media, digital and academic landscapes.
The report highlights the potential for Africa to create a transformative market for businesses on the continent – pointing to the African Continental Free Trade Area’s (AfCFTA) position as the world’s largest free trade area; Africa being home to six of the world’s top 10 fastest growing economies; and it being the continent with the highest number of women in business.
However, this potential is being hindered by dangerous distortions played out in stories, and the underrepresentation of businesses across the continent. Through this report, Africa No Filter and AKAS are challenging these narratives and trying to create a space that encourages positive storytelling, moves away from lazy tropes, and begins to understand the true potential of the African business ecosystem.
Moky Makura, Executive Director at Africa No Filter, said: “We wanted to understand why Africa is seen as a high-risk business destination and why the cost of money is at a premium. The report gives us an insight into why. It shows that business opportunities on the continent are both underrepresented and misrepresented, and now that we know this, it is time to come together to rewrite Africa’s story and change the narrative around business on the continent.”
Richard Addy, report author and co-founder of award-winning international audience strategy consultancy, AKAS, added: “This ground-breaking report offers a detailed data analysis on the narrative around business in Africa. This rigorous research is important because narratives, frames and stories are the lenses through which we perceive and experience Africa. They inform beliefs, behavior and ultimately dictate policy.”
The report sets out seven frames, which collectively highlight these distortions and the underrepresentation of businesses across the continent. Each frame has been summarised below:
More negative coverage:
International media are more likely to have a negative tone. African media are twice as likely to reference corruption in their coverage of business in Africa compared to international media, with corruption featuring in 10% of African media stories.
“Foreign powers’ scramble for Africa”:
Foreign powerplays dominate the international coverage of business in Africa, with China, the UK, the USA, France or Russia mentioned in nearly 70% of non-African coverage on business in Africa, whilst in African media, the figure was less than 20%.
Missing Free Trade Area and investment:
The African Continental Free Trade Area is the largest free trade area in the world by the number of countries taking part, yet it makes up under 1% of business news and analysis while mentions of Foreign Direct Investment fell from 3.2% in 2017 to an even lower 1.9% of coverage in 2021.
Government, policy, and regulations dominate:
54% of business news in 2021 was framed through government action and policies. Additionally, African media focused more on themes related to government than on those related to entrepreneurship.
Africa is Nigeria and South Africa:
Nearly 50% of articles in global media outlets reference South Africa or Nigeria, crowding out business stars like Mauritius, Namibia, and the Seychelles. Mauritius is the highest-ranking African country in the World Economic Forum’s Global Competitiveness Index.
Silencing creativity, amplifying technology:
Creative businesses were only featured in 1% of all business news articles across African and global media. In addition, 22% of Africa’s working-age population started new ventures between 2011 and 2016, the highest rate of any region globally, African start-ups received declined coverage.
Youth and women are underrepresented:
Online news coverage of young people declined between 2017 and 2021. In addition, stories about African youth globally are often framed through negative stereotypes, invoking images of inactivity, violence, and crime.
The report comes at a crucial time for the continent as it recovers from the economic impact of COVID-19. Experts predict that Africa needs an estimated $175 billion per year for 20 years to end extreme poverty, and business will play a critical role.
With attention now turning to recovery, Africa No Filter is keen to use their research to challenge existing narratives and create a space that encourages positive storytelling, moves away from lazy tropes, and begins to understand the true potential of the African business ecosystem.