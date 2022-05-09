Leading transport event tackles the key challenges of inter-Africa trade expansion
In 2021, the Port of Maputo achieved a new handling record of 22.2 million tons, representing 21% year-on-year growth compared to the previous year’s handling volume of 18.3 million tons.
A reflection of a post-Covid market recovery, Mozambique’s Maputo Port Development Company (MPDC) CEO Osório Lucas says this growth can also be attributed to a more efficient usage of several of the port’s rehabilitated berths, as well as an expanded ferro slab footprint and dedicated rail siding.
“Investment in automation solutions within the port were carried out throughout last year, as part of a strategic expansion plan prepared by the MPDC to address the bottlenecks within the Maputo Corridor and therefore improve the efficiency of cross-border cargo flow in Sub-Saharan Africa,” says Lucas.
Work carried out included the completion and activation of the Vessel Arrival Notification (VAN) system and the Rail Arrival Notification (RAN) system, the automation of all port weighbridges and the promotion and establishment of the integration between Customs, Single Electronic Window systems and port systems.
The Port of Maputo holds a key position within the Maputo Development Corridor, a transportation corridor or roads, rail and port connecting landlocked regions of Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga with sea trade routes.
Lucas adds that the recent upgrades and investment in port and rail infrastructure port provide huge potential for future growth and play an important role in creating long-term solutions to facilitate cross-border trade through the Corridor.
At this year’s Transport Evolution Mozambique Forum & Showcase hosted by the MPDC and taking place from 11-12 May 2022 at the Port of Maputo, solutions for achieving regional integration through effective trade corridors is one of the key topics to be explored in a collaborative round table discussion led by leading public and private stakeholders in the transport industry.
In its third year, the 2-day trade event returns to an in-person format after a successful digital edition in 2021.
In addition to a showcase of the latest future-proofed transport solutions for optimized port efficiency and sustainable rail and corridor expansion from leading suppliers across the globe, this year’s event includes several regional industry roundtables that offer transport professionals a unique networking opportunity as they tackle topics such as the efficiency around cross border requirements along the Maputo Corridor to facilitate faster trade into the region.
The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat and Mozambique’s Ministry of Industry & Trade will also address a panel discussion on AfCFTA implementation, looking at how effectively South African Development Countries (SADCs) are implementing AfCFTA and exploring the ways in which transport infrastructure can evolve to close the gaps and provide transport solutions that support the expansion of inter-African trade.
“Transport Evolution Mozambique Forum & Showcase is the premier event of its kind, uniting southern African port, rail and road professionals with a collective goal of driving the growth and development of the region’s transport sector,” says Leann Hare, Portfolio Director at dmg events.
Registration for the Transport Evolution Mozambique Forum & Showcase is currently open. For visitor and exhibitor information or to register, please visit: www.transportevolutionmz.com