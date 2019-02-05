Counties require a boost to meet and exceed the housing deficit currently facing them.

“There is a great call for private real estate companies to ensure both the current and upcoming generations have a place they can call home. This will only be demonstrated when they offer their support to the housing sector. These efforts will gradually increase the number of homeowners by 2022 thereby realizing the achievement of the Affordable Housing Development Pillar.”

Speaking during the launch of Username Investment Ltd. Nakuru office the Chief Executive Officer, Reuben Kimani, noted the need to offer affordable land ready for immediate settlement to Kenyan population at the county level by private real estate companies.

“Nakuru County has a deficit of 10,000 housing units according to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics. The Affordable Housing programme is set to build 2,000 housing units per County, this means that a shortage of 8,000 housing units remains. In response to this need, we have offered affordable land to over 5,500 clients. This is our unique role in the realization of the Housing Agenda as a Company.”

Reuben mentioned that the Company has been on the forefront in reaching out to the current and upcoming generations with affordable land and especially millions of young Kenyans who are still renting in urban areas.

“Real estate investing requires investors to be served in an effective and efficient way and this is why we have brought services closer to Nakuru residents. The process of investment involves documentation and signing of agreements and this office will be facilitating this process for our customers in Nakuru and the surrounding areas. They can now access our services easily in between their tight schedules and also collect their title deeds and begin development. Providing a place to call home is the sole purpose of this office”, Reuben continued.

The office is located at Assumption Centre, 4th Floor opposite St. Paul’s University along Moi Road. The new office is set to offer free site visits to investors every Wednesday and Saturday to the Company’s projects including The Hamptons- Nakuru Phase I & II, Springfield- Nakuru Phase I, II & III and The Vantage Naivasha Phase I & II.

“We are glad to have delivered title deeds to clients who invested in our projects in this county and we are set to deliver more this year. I call upon each and every individual to invest and ensure they have a place they call their own by the end of this year”, Reuben concluded.

About Username Investment Limited

Username Investment Ltd. is an award-winning real estate development and Investment Company in Kenya. Among the awards won are Top 100 Mid-sized Companies Award by KPMG and Daily Nation, Best Land and Investment Company at Kenya Homes Expo, Best Land Agency in the use of digital solutions to enhance Customer Experience and Best New Entrant in Customer Service Innovation Awards. The main aim of the company is to help current and future generations of Kenyans actualize their dream of owning a home by offering them affordable real estate investment choices. Username is gearing up towards their goal of becoming the real estate investment company of choice in the country and the entire region. The Company is headquartered in Nairobi at The Mirage Towers in Westlands and has a CBD Office at International Life House.

For more information, please contact Maureen Mutahi, Marketing Manager on maureenmutahi@username.co.ke