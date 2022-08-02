Museums of Namibia

National Museum of Namibia
The National Museum is accommodated at three different places in central Windhoek. The Owela Display Centre houses the zoological and general scientific collection. Located in Lüderitz Street, it shares a building with the Windhoek Public Library. It is accommodated at the Alte Feste building in Robert Mugabe Avenue, next to the Independence Memorial Museum. Administration and the National Museum Library, established in 1963, are also situated on Robert Mugabe Avenue, opposite the Alte Feste. The Alte Feste Museum houses the historic collection.
Independence Memorial Museum
The Independence Memorial Museum (IMM) is a historical museum in Windhoek, the capital of Namibia. The Museum focuseses on the anti-colonial resistance and the national liberation movement of Namibia. It showcases these aspects throughout three galleries. The museum was inaugurated on March 21, 2014, the twenty-fourth anniversary of independence of the country, by President Hifikepunye Pohamba. The Independence Memorial Museum is located on Robert Mugabe Avenue between the Christuskirche and the colonial citadel, the Alte Feste.
The Swakopmund Museum
The Swakopmund Museum was founded in 1951 by the dentist Dr. Alfons Weber, it is the largest privately run museum in Namibia. It is situated between the lighthouse and the beach, and opens daily from 10am to 5pm. Here you will find displays ranging from zoology, geology, archaeology and technology as well as present and historical exhibits of Namibian culture and people. The Swakopmund museum shop offers a large variety of books, postcards and souvenirs. You can buy and send your postcards from the post box in the Museum. Local videos are shown at the Museum upon request between 11:00 and 13:00.
The Alte Feste
The Alte Feste (Old Fortress) is a fortress and museum in downtown Windhoek, the capital of Namibia. The building was designed by captain Curt von François to serve as headquarters of the imperial German Schutztruppe (colonial military force) during German colonization of South West Africa. The foundation was laid on 18 October 1890 by Schutztruppe private Gustav Tünschel. The building was redesigned multiple times during the first years; its final layout was only completed in 1915. It consists of an inner courtyard with high walls and accommodation for the troops on the inside, as well as four towers. Alte Feste is the oldest surviving building in the city.