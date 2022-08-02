Chichiri Museum
The Chichiri Museum, also known as the Museum of Malawi, is a historical and cultural museum located in Blantyre, Malawi.
The Museums of Malawi, initially known as the Nyasaland Museum, was established through legislation in May 1957. The current museum building was constructed in 1965 at Chichiri Hill in Blantyre, using funds from the Beit Trust and the Government of Malawi. The museum was opened officially in June 1966.
Karonga Museum
The Cultural & Museum Centre Karonga (CMCK), commonly called Karonga Museum, is a cultural centre and museum in Karonga District, northern Malawi.
The Karonga Museum was officially opened by then President Bingu wa Mutharika in November 2004.
The Centre’s mission is to preserve and promote Karonga’s natural and cultural heritage. The fossil discoveries of Dinosaurs & Early humans & pre-historic remains displayed at the museum provide insights into human origins and the history of life on earth.
Kandewe Heritage Centre
Kandewe Heritage Centre is a participatory project at Bela village, in Traditional Area Mwankhunikira in Rumphi district, northern Malawi. Founded in 2005 by Abel Nyasulu, it promotes the heritage of the Phoka people of Rumphi. In its small museum, the project displays Phoka religious activities, beliefs, dances, foods and economic activities such as fishing and hunting. Traditional dances which are sometimes performed by the surrounding community include Vimbuza, Mbotosya, Visekese, Ulimba, Ngwanya chiteke, and Chitata.
The project also highlights other local natural attractions including the Wongwe Falls located on the South Rukuru River,One of the major rivers in northern Malawi.
Basket Bridge over South Rukuru River, Rumphi, northern Malawi.
The Centre also gives guided tours of the traditional Basket Bridge.[2] Made from bamboo, it crosses the South Rukuru river. The original bridge is believed to have been built in 1904.