Mshakiki is a Comorian dish that is popular throughout East Africa. This barbecued meat delicacy is made with cubes of beef steak which are first marinated, then skewered and grilled until the meat is tender and succulent. The marinade usually consists of ginger paste, garlic paste, grated papaya, chili powder, turmeric, oil, tomato paste, lemon juice, and curry powder.



ne should be careful not to overcook the meat, as it will be dry and tough. The dish is typically paired with grilled side dishes such as breadfruit, bananas, and cassava.