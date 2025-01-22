Mozambique’s Venâncio Mondlane Open to Inclusive Government Talks

Mozambique’s opposition leader Venâncio Mondlane has expressed willingness to join President Daniel Chapo’s government if key demands to resolve the country’s political crisis are met. Mondlane contested the October election as an independent with considerable support among Mozambique’s youth. When Chapo was declared the winner, Mondlane claimed malpractice and encouraged his supporters to strike and protest. The resulting unrest led to the death of over 300 people. To resolve the crisis, Mondlane demands the release of 5,000 detained protesters, compensation for families of those killed in the unrest, and free medical care for the injured. Meanwhile, President Chapo has indicated his intent to form an inclusive government and address concerns about electoral reforms, freedom of expression, and human rights. He also revealed that talks are ongoing to evaluate potential government participants, including Mondlane, based on merit and patriotism. Mondlane has temporarily suspended protests, signaling readiness for dialogue.

Source: BBC