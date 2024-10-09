Mozambique’s Ruling Party on Track to Win Elections

Mozambicans headed to the polls on Wednesday in elections where the ruling Frelimo party is anticipated to maintain its stronghold, despite growing discontent among the youth. The country’s candidate, Daniel Chapo, was relatively unknown until his nomination in May. His candidacy marks the first time Frelimo is fielding a presidential candidate who was born after independence. While Frelimo’s traditional rival, the Renamo party, remains a contender, independent candidate Venâncio Mondlane, who left Renamo after failing to oust its leader, has captured the attention of young voters. His energetic rallies and social media presence have made waves, prompting other candidates to engage more actively online. Despite Mondlane’s influence, analysts predict Frelimo will not easily relinquish power, given its history of voter suppression and manipulation. Mozambique, one of the world’s poorest nations, grapples with dissatisfaction from its educated urban youth, yet the uneven political landscape suggests Frelimo could replicate its previous electoral success.



SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

