“Moving Forward! Growth, Diversification & The Future Of Mining In Mali”

His Excellency President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, President of the Republic of Mali is expected to to open the 8th edition of the Mali International Mining and Petroleum Conference & Exhibition ( JMP 2019).

Mali’s recent reforms in the mining and petroleum sectors will result in more revenues for the country’s economy and attract key stakeholders to invest. Gold is by far Mali’s most important export, comprising 64% of total exports and 21% of government revenue in 2018. Canadian gold miner B2Gold, who will be attending at the JMP event, have recently approved a $3 million investment to build an off grid Solar battery hybrid system at its Fekola mine. This development is set to reduce heavy fuel oil usage by an estimated 13.1 million litres a year indicating the potential currently seen within this country and its mining capabilities.

At the JMP, the opportunity to discuss and expedite the development of PPP’s in the mining and petroleum sectors will add value to Mali’s commodities projects. Mali already has numerous sedimenary basins in the Centre and North (in particularly Taoudeni region). Still, the ‘unexplored’ aspect of the country shows mail’s ground gravitas as the potential hotspot for stakeholders to come to JMP and explore investment opportunities in the country.

The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum predicts around 800 tons of gold deposits, 2 million tons of iron ore, 5,000 tons of uranium, 20 million tons of manganese, 4 million tons of lithium, and 10 million tons of limestone in Mali thus far, this alone sets the country on track to start lithium production by 2020, with 694,000 of exploitable reserves already discovered.

As the government seeks to reduce dependency on gold and diversify the mining sector, foreign firms have a unique opportunity to support this expansion. Mali has also formalized and reformed the process of registering and delivering research and exploitation permits to mining companies.

Attending JMP Mali 2019 will enable delegates to gain more information about the Mining and Petroleum Industry within a wider context. The JMP 2019 topics of discussion remain:

Finance & Investment in Mali’s Mining sector

Geological Knowledge the key to development & diversification

Developing Infrastructure and Transport links as the arteries of the mining sector

Creating a sustainable mixed energy framework in Mali

Local Content and Corporate social responsibility

The 8th Edition of JMP Mali will comprise of three days of trade exhibition, workshops, conference sessions and discussions will focus on the sustainable development of Mali’s Mining and Petroleum sectors for the benefit of future generations. Sponsors already confirmed include all the main mining players in Mali such as Enrroxs Energy & Mining Group, Segala Mining Corporation SA, Resolute, Barrick, CEI – Visions RH-Mali, SAER Group, SFTP Mining, Total, IDC Drilling Company, Yara Oil, B2Gold, Manutention Africaine Mali, Hummingbird Resources, UPS (Universal Prestations Services), Iamgold corporation, Mali Lithium and Bureau Veritas.



For more information, please visit: JMP Mali Website

