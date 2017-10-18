Most Influential Icons in Contemporary African Pop Culture

Flaviana Matata

Flaviana Matata is not only one of the most influential models to come out of Tanzania, but is also instrumental at improving the livelihoods of women and assisting in reducing poverty at grassroots level through her nonprofit organization, the Flaviana Matata Foundation (FMF).

The foundation empowers the lives of young girls and women through education, training, and through micro-financing various community projects. Some of the projects that the foundation has done include Binti Boxes Donation, which donated personal care packages to over 100 girls in Bagamoyo, and the Education Sponsorship For Young Girls Project, which provides life skills and educational training for young girls, as well as providing micro-financing to women for their various projects.

Matata is an avid advocate on the education of women, believing that it is a sustainable way out of poverty. “I always encourage girls to take education seriously because no one will take it away from you. It’s the one thing that no one can ever take away from you. Know what you want, focus, work hard and stay grounded. And most of all support one another,” she says in an interview with The Citizen Tanzania.

Here’s a post Matata made about the importance of education for African children, especially girls: https://www.instagram.com/p/BVZvXPgFJEd/