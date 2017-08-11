10 of Africa’s Most Affluent Families

The Ibru Family – Nigeria

The Ibru Family is considered one of the most successful and influential families in the history of Nigeria. Some of the key names the Ibru Family boasts are the late Felix Ibru, Goodie Ibru, who was president of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, and Alex Ibru, who once served as Minister for Internal Affairs and founded Guardian Newspaper. Perhaps the most influential Ibru was Olorogun Michael Christopher Ibru. Michael was well-known for having founded the first black-owned frozen fish business, as well as vehicle distribution and marketing company, Ruta, which, at one time, was the sole distributor of Mazda, Tata, and Jeep vehicles. Regardless of succession dispute rumors, the family conglomerate, the Ibru Organization, remains one of the largest businesses in Nigeria and holds a huge stake in Aero Contractors Airlines, Sheraton, and Ikeja Hotels Plc, among others.