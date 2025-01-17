Morocco Becomes Africa’s Top Tourist Destination with Record 17.4M Visitors

Morocco has claimed the top spot of Africa’s most visited country, attracting 17.4 million international tourists in 2024. This marks a 20% increase from 2023 and a 33% leap from 2019’s pre-pandemic figures. This milestone surpassed Egypt, the previous leader, which recorded 15.7 million visitors in 2024. Tourism revenue in Morocco also rose to $11 billion, driven by key developments such as 120 new airline routes, including American Airlines’ Newark-Marrakech flight, and luxury hotel openings by brands like Four Seasons. Major events like hosting the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations and co-hosting the 2030 FIFA World Cup are expected to further boost Morocco’s tourism, with arrivals projected to reach 26 million by 2030. These achievements underscore Morocco’s ascent as a premier global destination and its ambition to rank among the world’s top 15 tourist spots.

Source: africanews.